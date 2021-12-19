How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies

Skip to main content
    •
    December 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The return of Ja Morant for the Grizzlies makes Sunday's game against Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers an intriguing matchup at the point guard position.
    Author:

    This season has been a struggle for the Trail Blazers (12-18), along with star Damian Lillard and new head coach Chauncey Billups. But, they can turn it around as proven by the Grizzlies (19-11), who started the season 9-10 and have since looked like one of the best teams in the Western Conference.

    How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Memphis Grizzlies Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 19, 2021

    Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

    TV: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

    Live Stream Portland Trail Blazers at Memphis Grizzlies on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Lillard went for a season-high 43 points in his last game against the Hornets. It had to feel great after a rough first quarter of the season for the All-NBA guard.

    Lillard needed a big night. Over the last three games he is averaging 31.6 points on 42.1% shooting from three-point range. That is huge, as he is averaging a seven-year low in points (22.8) and a career-low shooting from the field and three.

    After falling to 9-10, the Grizzlies have turned on the jets, scoring 114.5 points per game and giving up 95.9 points to their opponents. The defense might not be sustainable, but the offense is.

    The team turnaround also coincided with budding star Ja Morant’s absence. Without Morant, the Grizzlies won nine of 10 games, beating teams by an average of 17.8 PPG.

    With Morant expected to be back, can the defense sustain and allow the Grizzlies to meet their potential?

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    19
    2021

    Portland Trail Blazers at Memphis Grizzlies

    TV CHANNEL: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2
    Time
    6:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17364961
    NBA

    How to Watch Heat at Pistons

    47 seconds ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) controls the ball as Cleveland Cavaliers guard Isaac Okoro (35) defends during the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Spurs at Kings

    47 seconds ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots the ball over Phoenix Suns small forward Cameron Johnson (23) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies

    47 seconds ago
    Dec 17, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones (21) makes up layup in front of Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) in the third quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    47 seconds ago
    Dec 17, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) dunks the ball in front of Sacramento Kings forward Chimezie Metu (7) in the fourth quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    47 seconds ago
    Dec 17, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) dunks the ball in front of Sacramento Kings forward Chimezie Metu (7) in the fourth quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    47 seconds ago
    Dec 10, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez (9) and Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) crash into fans court side in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    47 seconds ago
    Dec 17, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots the ball over San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) and center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    47 seconds ago
    Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Hassani Gravett (12) guards Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Detroit Pistons vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    47 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy