How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies

The return of Ja Morant for the Grizzlies makes Sunday's game against Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers an intriguing matchup at the point guard position.

This season has been a struggle for the Trail Blazers (12-18), along with star Damian Lillard and new head coach Chauncey Billups. But, they can turn it around as proven by the Grizzlies (19-11), who started the season 9-10 and have since looked like one of the best teams in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Memphis Grizzlies Today:

Game Date: Dec. 19, 2021

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

Live Stream Portland Trail Blazers at Memphis Grizzlies on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Lillard went for a season-high 43 points in his last game against the Hornets. It had to feel great after a rough first quarter of the season for the All-NBA guard.

Lillard needed a big night. Over the last three games he is averaging 31.6 points on 42.1% shooting from three-point range. That is huge, as he is averaging a seven-year low in points (22.8) and a career-low shooting from the field and three.

After falling to 9-10, the Grizzlies have turned on the jets, scoring 114.5 points per game and giving up 95.9 points to their opponents. The defense might not be sustainable, but the offense is.

The team turnaround also coincided with budding star Ja Morant’s absence. Without Morant, the Grizzlies won nine of 10 games, beating teams by an average of 17.8 PPG.

With Morant expected to be back, can the defense sustain and allow the Grizzlies to meet their potential?

Regional restrictions may apply.