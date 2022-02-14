How to Watch Trail Blazers at Bucks

Skip to main content

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Portland Trail Blazers look for their third straight when they play the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday.

The Blazers (23-34) are coming off of two straight surprising and thrilling wins after the trade deadline and without star, Damian Lillard. Now they hit the road to take on the defending NBA Champions in the Bucks (35-22). Now Portland all of the sudden is looking like a frisky play-in team in the Western Conference with a whole new look. Milwaukee has to be ready or it might be next.

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Milwaukee Bucks Today:

Game Date: Feb. 14, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

Live Stream Portland Trail Blazers at Milwaukee Bucks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Portland went on a 35-11 run in the fourth quarter against New York to fuel a 112-103 comeback win in its last game.

It is the smallest of sample sizes, but Portland is averaging 109.5 points per game and giving up just 104.0 points in its last two games with 27.5 assists per game as a team. All are improvements over the previous 55 games.

Anfernee Simons (29.5 points and 6.5 assists) and Jusuf Nurkic (15.5 points and 16 rebounds) were great in both games, while newcomer Josh Hart took the spotlight in his one game of action with 23 huge points.

For Milwaukee, it will hope to see Serge Ibaka in action soon to tighten up its rotation with Brook Lopez still out with a back injury.

