How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves

The Trail Blazers will travel to Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves on Monday night in NBA action.

There will be quite a few good games for fans to watch on Monday night in NBA action. One intriguing matchup to watch will feature the Trail Blazers hitting the road to take on the Timberwolves in Minnesota. The Timberwolves are fighting for a spot in the playoffs and the Trail Blazers are looking to stay in the play-in tournament picture.

How to Watch the Portland Trail Blazers at Minnesota Timberwolves Today:

Game Date: March 7, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Main

Ahead of tonight's game, the Trail Blazers are 25-38 on the season and are still in the hunt for a play-in tournament appearance. That has come despite Damian Lillard missing a huge chunk of the year due to injury and CJ McCollum being traded before the trade deadline. Portland is fresh off of a 135-121 loss against the Timberwolves last time out.

On the other side of the court, the Timberwolves have a 36-29 record coming into this game. Minnesota has worked their way into being a legitimate playoff contender. As we just mentioned, they defeated the Trail Blazers in their last game.

This will be an intriguing game to watch. With these two teams just playing, the Trail Blazers will be looking for some revenge tonight. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the big win.

