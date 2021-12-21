How to Watch Trail Blazers at Pelicans

Skip to main content
    December 21, 2021
    How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers at New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Trail Blazers finally are getting All-Star play from Damian Lillard as they face the Pelicans.
    The Trail Blazers (13–18) are starting to find a rhythm, winning two games in a row after losing their previous four games by 10 points or less. The Pelicans (10–21) are starting to click as well, having won three of four games and losing their most recent contest in a tight overtime thriller.

    How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers at New Orleans Pelicans today:

    Game Date: Dec. 21, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 6

    Watch Portland Trail Blazers at New Orleans Pelicans online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Pelicans got the edge in overtime over the defending champion Bucks as they have now won three of their last four games.

    Ever since the Pelicans started 3–16, they have gone 7–5, trading wins and losses. Over their past 12 games, they are averaging 110.3 points per game and allowing 110.4 points to opponents, up almost 10 points per game from their first 19 games.

    For the Blazers, Damian Lillard is playing at an All-Star level again over the past five games he is averaging 30.2 points and 6.6 assists.

    The Blazers will be without C.J. McCollum (lung) and Cody Zeller (knee), with Lillard (hamstring) listed as questionable. The Pelicans are still without Zion Williamson (foot) and Kira Lewis Jr. (knee).

    Regional restrictions may apply.

