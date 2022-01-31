How to Watch Blazers at Thunder

The Portland Trail Blazers and the Oklahoma City Thunder, the bottom two teams in the Northwest Division, square off on Monday.

This is the first game of the season between the Blazers (21-29) and the Thunder (14-34). At the moment they are at the bottom of the Northwest Division standings, with Portland hitting a low point and being in last place in mid-December. Since then, it has rallied, going 10-11 in its last 21 games.

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Oklahoma City Thunder Today:

Game Date: Jan. 31, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Main

Anfernee Simons led the way in Portland’s last win over Houston (125-110) with 27 points and six assists.

It has been a grind for the Trail Blazers and first-year head coach Chauncey Billups. They started 10-10, then absolutely cratered, falling 10 games under .500 early in January. Since then they have gone 7-5 and look more competitive.

A lot of that has to do with the play of the Simons, Norman Powell and Jusuf Nurkic. Damian Lillard has missed 21 games and C.J. McCollum has missed 18 games this season due to injury.

On the other side, Oklahoma City is where it expected to be. The Thunder are competitive on defensive, but are struggling on the offensive end.

They are the No. 13 defense in the NBA (108.0 points allowed) and the No. 30 offense (100.8 points per game). The offense is going to struggle tonight with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out (ankle), leaving the playmaking burden on rookie Josh Giddey.

Giddey is averaging 11.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and a team-leading 6.1 assists per game. The Australian guard is having a strong season and getting a more expansive role in the offense as the season goes along and with Gilgeous-Alexander out of action.

