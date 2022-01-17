How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Magic

Skip to main content

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

As the Blazers look to get their season back on track, they’ll be in Orlando on Monday night to face the Magic.

The Portland Trail Blazers are having a down season, but will have a great opportunity to get a much needed win tonight. They’ll be in Orlando, who has the worst record in the NBA. 

Portland still has the opportunity to turn its season around. It will come down to how healthy the Blazers are down the stretch.

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Orlando Magic Today:

Game Date: Jan. 17, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

Live Stream Portland Trail Blazers at Orlando Magic on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Portland has struggled tremendously this season, but it’s largely due to injuries. While Damian Lillard is still out for the foreseeable future, the Trail Blazers will be getting CJ McCollum back from injury in this matchup.

The Blazers are 17-25 on the season, winning just four of their last 10 games. In the absence of their stars, Anfernee Simons has started to break out as a real offensive weapon.

With a NBA-worst 8-36 record, the Magic have lost nine of their last 10 games.

Regardless of their record, the Magic do have a ton of young talent. They’re developing as the team rebuilds. Rookie Franz Wagner has emerged as one of the best players.

Portland could go two different directions at the upcoming trade deadline. How the Blazers perform over the next few weeks could dictate what that direction is.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
17
2022

Portland Trail Blazers at Orlando Magic

TV CHANNEL: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 9, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Washington Wizards guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) passes the ball in front of Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) and forward Chuma Okeke (3) during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Magic

46 seconds ago
Georgia Women's Basketball Que Morrison
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Georgia at Missouri

46 seconds ago
Dec 22, 2020; Berkeley, California, USA; A rack of basketballs sits on the court before the game between the California Golden Bears and the Seattle Redhawks at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch St. Francis (N.Y.) at LIU in Women's College Basketball

46 seconds ago
Jan 2, 2019; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Nassir Little (5) reacts after drawing an offensive foul from Harvard Crimson guard Noah Kirkwood (10) during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. The Tar Heels won 77-57. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Harvard at Dartmouth

46 seconds ago
loyola marymount
College Basketball

How to Watch Portland at Loyola Marymount

46 seconds ago
Dec 22, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Sahvir Wheeler (right) shoots over Northeastern Huskies guard Tyson Walker (2) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Delaware at Northeastern

46 seconds ago
Jan 9, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) dribbles the ball while Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Jamison Battle (10) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Indiana at Nebraska

1 hour ago
Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) drives to the basket against Indiana guard Xavier Johnson, left, and forward Race Thompson during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 220113 Indiana Iowa Mbb 034 Jpg
College Basketball

Nebraska vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

1 hour ago
Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) drives to the basket against Indiana guard Xavier Johnson, left, and forward Race Thompson during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 220113 Indiana Iowa Mbb 034 Jpg
College Basketball

Indiana vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy