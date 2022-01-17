How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Magic

As the Blazers look to get their season back on track, they’ll be in Orlando on Monday night to face the Magic.

The Portland Trail Blazers are having a down season, but will have a great opportunity to get a much needed win tonight. They’ll be in Orlando, who has the worst record in the NBA.

Portland still has the opportunity to turn its season around. It will come down to how healthy the Blazers are down the stretch.

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Orlando Magic Today:

Game Date: Jan. 17, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

Live Stream Portland Trail Blazers at Orlando Magic on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Portland has struggled tremendously this season, but it’s largely due to injuries. While Damian Lillard is still out for the foreseeable future, the Trail Blazers will be getting CJ McCollum back from injury in this matchup.

The Blazers are 17-25 on the season, winning just four of their last 10 games. In the absence of their stars, Anfernee Simons has started to break out as a real offensive weapon.

With a NBA-worst 8-36 record, the Magic have lost nine of their last 10 games.

Regardless of their record, the Magic do have a ton of young talent. They’re developing as the team rebuilds. Rookie Franz Wagner has emerged as one of the best players.

Portland could go two different directions at the upcoming trade deadline. How the Blazers perform over the next few weeks could dictate what that direction is.

Regional restrictions may apply.