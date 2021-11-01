How to Watch Trail Blazers at 76ers

Joel Embiid and the 76ers host the Trail Blazers in Philadelphia on Monday night in NBA action.

Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers (3–3) hit the road for a cross-conference matchup against the 76ers (4–2) in Philadelphia.

Even without Ben Simmons, the 76ers look like one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference so far this season.

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Philadelphia 76ers today:

Game Date: Nov. 1, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Philadelphia 76ers online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Philadelphia has not traded Ben Simmons, but he has not suited up for the 76ers either, and there remains no timetable for his return after the offseason drama between the star and the franchise.

Still, while the team's defense has taken a hit without Simmons, Philadelphia has six players scoring in double figures and five players creating at least three assists per game.

Coming into the season without Simmons, the pressure was on Shake Milton, Tyrese Maxey and newcomer Georges Niang to pick up the slack.

So far they are combining for 35.7 points, 8.3 assists and 7.9 rebounds to support Joel Embiid, who is playing like an MVP candidate for Philadelphia.

Regional restrictions may apply.