How to Watch Trail Blazers at Suns

Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    In an intriguing Wednesday night NBA matchup, the Trail Blazers will travel to Phoenix to take on the Suns.
    Author:

    The 2021-22 NBA season has been full of intriguing matchups and crazy finishes. Even though we are just a few weeks into the year, fans have been able to watch a ton of entertaining games, and it won't stop anytime soon. 

    On Wednesday night, the Trail Blazers will hit the road to take on the Suns in Phoenix.

    How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Phoenix Suns Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 10th, 2021

    Game Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

    Live stream the Portland Trail Blazers at Phoenix Suns game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    So far this season, the Trail Blazers have struggled to find consistency. They have a 5-6 record, which is a concern due to the uncertain future of Damian Lillard. In its last game, Portland lost to the Clippers by a final score of 117-109 with Lillard scoring 27 points to lead the way.

    On the other side of the floor, the Suns have also struggled to begin the season. They hold a 6-3 record but have not looked consistent. Phoenix beat the Kings by a final score of 109-104 in its last game, with Cameron Payne scoring 24 points to pace the team.

    This should be a very interesting game to watch. If the Trail Blazers can get going offensively at an efficient level, they should be a very tough team to beat. But, the Suns are the defending Western Conference champions for a reason and should be favored entering this matchup.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    10
    2021

    Portland Trail Blazers at Phoenix Suns

    TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17122994
    NBA

    How to Watch Trail Blazers at Suns

    1 minute ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch South Carolina at Auburn

    1 minute ago
    Mar 11, 2021; New York, NY, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (4) shoots the ball as Connecticut Huskies forward Isaiah Whaley (5) defends during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Coppin State at DePaul

    1 minute ago
    Nov 3, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) fight for the ball during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Pacers at Nuggets

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17099963
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Pennsylvania vs. Florida State

    1 minute ago
    Nov 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts with Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) after blocking his shot in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

    1 minute ago
    Mar 11, 2021; New York, NY, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (4) shoots the ball as Connecticut Huskies forward Isaiah Whaley (5) defends during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    DePaul vs. Coppin State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Central Michigan Chippewas quarterback Jacob Sirmon (3) is tackled by LSU Tigers linebacker Jarell Cherry (55) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Central Michigan vs. Kent State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/10/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 8, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris (8) lies on the ground after a play with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) as guard Tyler Herro (14) and center Bam Adebayo (13) and forward Aaron Gordon (50) react as head coach Michael Malone runs to interject in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy