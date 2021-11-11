How to Watch Trail Blazers at Suns

In an intriguing Wednesday night NBA matchup, the Trail Blazers will travel to Phoenix to take on the Suns.

The 2021-22 NBA season has been full of intriguing matchups and crazy finishes. Even though we are just a few weeks into the year, fans have been able to watch a ton of entertaining games, and it won't stop anytime soon.

On Wednesday night, the Trail Blazers will hit the road to take on the Suns in Phoenix.

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Phoenix Suns Today:

Game Date: Nov. 10th, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

So far this season, the Trail Blazers have struggled to find consistency. They have a 5-6 record, which is a concern due to the uncertain future of Damian Lillard. In its last game, Portland lost to the Clippers by a final score of 117-109 with Lillard scoring 27 points to lead the way.

On the other side of the floor, the Suns have also struggled to begin the season. They hold a 6-3 record but have not looked consistent. Phoenix beat the Kings by a final score of 109-104 in its last game, with Cameron Payne scoring 24 points to pace the team.

This should be a very interesting game to watch. If the Trail Blazers can get going offensively at an efficient level, they should be a very tough team to beat. But, the Suns are the defending Western Conference champions for a reason and should be favored entering this matchup.

