How to Watch Trail Blazers at Kings

    • November 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Trail Blazers are on a three-game winning streak while the Kings have dropped four in a row. The two Western Conference foes meet on Wednesday night.
    Author:

    The Kings (6-12) have had an eventful week, firing head coach Luke Walton and having to briefly delay a game against the Jazz after a fan vomited on the court. Can the team end a four-game losing streak on Wednesday against the Trail Blazers (9-8), a team that's on a three-game winning streak?

    How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Sacramento Kings Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 24, 2021

    Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

    TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

    Live Stream Portland Trail Blazers at Sacramento Kings on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Kings lost 102-94 to the 76ers in their most recent game. The 102 points allowed were the fewest for the team since Nov. 7, when they held the Pacers to 94.

    De'Aaron Fox led the team with 23 points, while Buddy Hield added 21 off the bench. But the Sixers—missing four key rotation players—held Tyrese Haliburton scoreless on their way to the victory.

    As for Portland, the Trail Blazers sit seventh in the Western Conference and defeated the Nuggets 119-100 on Tuesday, with backcourt mates CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard combining for 57 points.

    Anfernee Simons added in 14 off the bench, while Nassir Little scored 13. The Nikola Jokić-less Nuggets just couldn't muster up the offense to outscore this Portland team.

    Portland and Sacramento last faced in the season opener, with the Kings winning 124-121 behind 36 points from Harrison Barnes.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    Portland Trail Blazers at Sacramento Kings

    TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 1, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots in front of Philadelphia 76ers guard Furkan Korkmaz (30) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
