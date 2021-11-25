How to Watch Trail Blazers at Kings

The Trail Blazers are on a three-game winning streak while the Kings have dropped four in a row. The two Western Conference foes meet on Wednesday night.

The Kings (6-12) have had an eventful week, firing head coach Luke Walton and having to briefly delay a game against the Jazz after a fan vomited on the court. Can the team end a four-game losing streak on Wednesday against the Trail Blazers (9-8), a team that's on a three-game winning streak?

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Sacramento Kings Today:

Game Date: Nov. 24, 2021

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

The Kings lost 102-94 to the 76ers in their most recent game. The 102 points allowed were the fewest for the team since Nov. 7, when they held the Pacers to 94.

De'Aaron Fox led the team with 23 points, while Buddy Hield added 21 off the bench. But the Sixers—missing four key rotation players—held Tyrese Haliburton scoreless on their way to the victory.

As for Portland, the Trail Blazers sit seventh in the Western Conference and defeated the Nuggets 119-100 on Tuesday, with backcourt mates CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard combining for 57 points.

Anfernee Simons added in 14 off the bench, while Nassir Little scored 13. The Nikola Jokić-less Nuggets just couldn't muster up the offense to outscore this Portland team.

Portland and Sacramento last faced in the season opener, with the Kings winning 124-121 behind 36 points from Harrison Barnes.

