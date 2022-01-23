How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Raptors

Skip to main content

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Trail Blazers and Raptors are both coming off of exciting wins and hope that energy will carryover into Sunday's game.

Jusuf Nurkic grabbed an offensive rebound and hit a shot from the lane with 14 seconds to help Portland rallying past Boston in a 108-105 win. Nurkic had 29 points and 17 rebounds.

Fred VanVleet hit a tie-breaking three-pointer with 59 seconds to prevent the Raptors from blowing an 18-point fourth quarter lead against the Wizards in a 109-105 win on the road.

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Toronto Raptors Today:

Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

Live Stream Portland Trail Blazers vs. Toronto Raptors on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

While Portland star Damian Lillard sits out due to injury, CJ McCollum has stepped up and scored 24 points in the win against the Celtics. That helped the team immensely, which trailed by 11 points midway through the fourth quarter and gave the team the win for just the fifth time on the road this season.

In the game against the Wizards, Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes scored a career-high 27 points, while VanVleet scored 21 and had 12 assists. Pascal Siakam also scored 21 points for Toronto, which went 2-3 on a five-game road trip.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Nov. 16 the Trail Blazers won 118-113, led by 29 points from McCollum, while OG Anunoby scored 29 points for the Raptors.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
23
2022

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Toronto Raptors

TV CHANNEL: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) guards Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) in the first half of the game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Lakers vs. Heat

1 minute ago
USATSI_17449446
NBA

How to Watch Bulls at Magic

1 minute ago
Jan 5, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) is guarded by Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Raptors

1 minute ago
Jan 21, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) blocks a shot by Boston Celtics guard Josh Richardson (8) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 21, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk (11) drives to the basket as Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) defends during the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 21, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) blocks a shot by Boston Celtics guard Josh Richardson (8) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 21, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) fouls Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris (14) during the second quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cassius Stanley (2) during the first quarter at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) shoots the ball over Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy