How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Raptors

The Trail Blazers and Raptors are both coming off of exciting wins and hope that energy will carryover into Sunday's game.

Jusuf Nurkic grabbed an offensive rebound and hit a shot from the lane with 14 seconds to help Portland rallying past Boston in a 108-105 win. Nurkic had 29 points and 17 rebounds.

Fred VanVleet hit a tie-breaking three-pointer with 59 seconds to prevent the Raptors from blowing an 18-point fourth quarter lead against the Wizards in a 109-105 win on the road.

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Toronto Raptors Today:

Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

Live Stream Portland Trail Blazers vs. Toronto Raptors on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

While Portland star Damian Lillard sits out due to injury, CJ McCollum has stepped up and scored 24 points in the win against the Celtics. That helped the team immensely, which trailed by 11 points midway through the fourth quarter and gave the team the win for just the fifth time on the road this season.

In the game against the Wizards, Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes scored a career-high 27 points, while VanVleet scored 21 and had 12 assists. Pascal Siakam also scored 21 points for Toronto, which went 2-3 on a five-game road trip.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Nov. 16 the Trail Blazers won 118-113, led by 29 points from McCollum, while OG Anunoby scored 29 points for the Raptors.

Regional restrictions may apply.