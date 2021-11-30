Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Trail Blazers wrap up their three-game road trip when they visit Utah on Monday night.
    The road hasn't been kind to the Trail Blazers this year as they are just 1–9 away from home, including the first two of their current three-game road trip. They head to Utah on Monday after losing to the Kings and Warriors to end last week.

    How to Watch Trail Blazers at Jazz Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 29, 2021

    Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

    TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

    Live stream the Trail Blazers at Jazz game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Portland is 9–1 at home but just can't get over the hump on the road.

    On Monday, the Trail Blazers get another chance to get that second road win at Utah when they take on a Jazz team that is coming off a two-game split with the Pelicans on Friday and Saturday.

    The win on Saturday was Utah's fifth win over its last seven as it has improved its record to 13–7 overall.

    Donovan Mitchell (22.8 points per game) and Rudy Gobert (14.9 points and 14.4 rebounds per game) continue to lead the Jazz as they once again look to finish near the top of the Western Conference this year.

    The Jazz enter Monday's game in as the favorites, but whenever Damian Lillard is involved, the Trail Blazers have a chance.

    How To Watch

    November
    29
    2021

    Portland Trail Blazers at Utah Jazz

    TV CHANNEL: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
