Portland Trail Blazers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 31, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley (20) defends Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (16-25) will visit the Washington Wizards (22-20) after losing three straight road games. The contest begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Wizards

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Capital One Arena
  Arena: Capital One Arena

Betting Information for Trail Blazers vs. Wizards

Wizards vs Trail Blazers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Wizards

-7.5

215.5 points

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Trail Blazers

  • The Wizards record 5.4 fewer points per game (107.8) than the Trail Blazers give up (113.2).
  • Washington has an 11-2 record when putting up more than 113.2 points.
  • Portland is 11-3 when allowing fewer than 107.8 points.
  • The Trail Blazers put up an average of 108.8 points per game, just 0.9 fewer points than the 109.7 the Wizards allow to opponents.
  • Portland has put together a 12-6 record in games it scores more than 109.7 points.
  • Washington's record is 14-3 when it allows fewer than 108.8 points.
  • The Trail Blazers are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 19th.
  • The Wizards average 9 offensive boards per game, 1.2 rebounds fewer than the Trail Blazers.
  • The Trail Blazers are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 26th.

Wizards Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Wizards is Bradley Beal, who scores 24.0 points and distributes 6.4 assists per game.
  • Kyle Kuzma is Washington's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 8.7 boards in each contest while scoring 15.7 points per game.
  • The Wizards get the most three-point shooting production out of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who knocks down 2.2 threes per game.
  • The Washington steals leader is Caldwell-Pope, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Daniel Gafford, who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

  • Damian Lillard racks up 24.0 points and adds 7.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Trail Blazers' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Jusuf Nurkic's stat line of 10.2 rebounds, 13.4 points and 2.7 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Portland rebounding leaderboard.
  • Lillard averages 3.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trail Blazers.
  • Robert Covington's steals (1.4 steals per game) and blocks (1.2 blocks per game) pace Portland on defense.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Portland Trail Blazers at Washington Wizards

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)


