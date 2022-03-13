Portland Trail Blazers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

Jan 29, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) hugs Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) after the game at the FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Wizards (29-36) hope to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (25-40) on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Wizards

Game Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Moda Center

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Wizards

The Wizards record 108.1 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 113.4 the Trail Blazers allow.

Washington is 15-6 when scoring more than 113.4 points.

Portland has an 18-7 record when giving up fewer than 108.1 points.

The Trail Blazers score an average of 106.9 points per game, only four fewer points than the 110.9 the Wizards allow.

Portland is 16-9 when it scores more than 110.9 points.

Washington is 16-5 when it gives up fewer than 106.9 points.

The Wizards make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (47.5%).

Washington has a 19-11 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.5% from the field.

Portland is 16-11 when it shoots higher than 46% from the field.

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma leads the Wizards in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 17.3 points, grabbing 8.6 boards and distributing 3.4 assists per game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wizards, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of two per contest.

Caldwell-Pope is Washington's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Anfernee Simons' points (17.3 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Trail Blazers' leaderboards.

Jusuf Nurkic's stat line of 11.1 rebounds, 15 points and 2.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Portland rebounding leaderboard.

Simons is the most prolific from distance for the Trail Blazers, hitting 3.1 threes per game.

Nurkic's steals (1.1 steals per game) and blocks (0.6 blocks per game) lead Portland on defense.

Wizards Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/1/2022 Pistons W 116-113 Home 3/4/2022 Hawks L 117-114 Home 3/6/2022 Pacers W 133-123 Home 3/9/2022 Clippers L 115-109 Away 3/11/2022 Lakers L 122-109 Away 3/12/2022 Trail Blazers - Away 3/14/2022 Warriors - Away 3/16/2022 Nuggets - Home 3/18/2022 Knicks - Away 3/19/2022 Lakers - Home 3/21/2022 Rockets - Away

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule