Portland Trail Blazers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington Wizards (29-36) hope to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (25-40) on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Wizards
- Game Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Moda Center
Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Wizards
- The Wizards record 108.1 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 113.4 the Trail Blazers allow.
- Washington is 15-6 when scoring more than 113.4 points.
- Portland has an 18-7 record when giving up fewer than 108.1 points.
- The Trail Blazers score an average of 106.9 points per game, only four fewer points than the 110.9 the Wizards allow.
- Portland is 16-9 when it scores more than 110.9 points.
- Washington is 16-5 when it gives up fewer than 106.9 points.
- The Wizards make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (47.5%).
- Washington has a 19-11 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.5% from the field.
- Portland is 16-11 when it shoots higher than 46% from the field.
Wizards Players to Watch
- Kyle Kuzma leads the Wizards in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 17.3 points, grabbing 8.6 boards and distributing 3.4 assists per game.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wizards, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of two per contest.
- Caldwell-Pope is Washington's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Anfernee Simons' points (17.3 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Trail Blazers' leaderboards.
- Jusuf Nurkic's stat line of 11.1 rebounds, 15 points and 2.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Portland rebounding leaderboard.
- Simons is the most prolific from distance for the Trail Blazers, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
- Nurkic's steals (1.1 steals per game) and blocks (0.6 blocks per game) lead Portland on defense.
Wizards Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/1/2022
Pistons
W 116-113
Home
3/4/2022
Hawks
L 117-114
Home
3/6/2022
Pacers
W 133-123
Home
3/9/2022
Clippers
L 115-109
Away
3/11/2022
Lakers
L 122-109
Away
3/12/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Away
3/14/2022
Warriors
-
Away
3/16/2022
Nuggets
-
Home
3/18/2022
Knicks
-
Away
3/19/2022
Lakers
-
Home
3/21/2022
Rockets
-
Away
Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/27/2022
Nuggets
L 124-92
Home
3/2/2022
Suns
L 120-90
Away
3/5/2022
Timberwolves
L 135-121
Away
3/7/2022
Timberwolves
L 124-81
Away
3/9/2022
Jazz
L 123-85
Away
3/12/2022
Wizards
-
Home
3/14/2022
Hawks
-
Away
3/16/2022
Knicks
-
Away
3/18/2022
Nets
-
Away
3/20/2022
Pacers
-
Away
3/21/2022
Pistons
-
Away