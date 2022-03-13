Portland Trail Blazers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 29, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) hugs Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) after the game at the FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 29, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) hugs Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) after the game at the FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Wizards (29-36) hope to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (25-40) on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Wizards

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Wizards

  • The Wizards record 108.1 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 113.4 the Trail Blazers allow.
  • Washington is 15-6 when scoring more than 113.4 points.
  • Portland has an 18-7 record when giving up fewer than 108.1 points.
  • The Trail Blazers score an average of 106.9 points per game, only four fewer points than the 110.9 the Wizards allow.
  • Portland is 16-9 when it scores more than 110.9 points.
  • Washington is 16-5 when it gives up fewer than 106.9 points.
  • The Wizards make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (47.5%).
  • Washington has a 19-11 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.5% from the field.
  • Portland is 16-11 when it shoots higher than 46% from the field.

Wizards Players to Watch

  • Kyle Kuzma leads the Wizards in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 17.3 points, grabbing 8.6 boards and distributing 3.4 assists per game.
  • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wizards, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of two per contest.
  • Caldwell-Pope is Washington's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

  • Anfernee Simons' points (17.3 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Trail Blazers' leaderboards.
  • Jusuf Nurkic's stat line of 11.1 rebounds, 15 points and 2.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Portland rebounding leaderboard.
  • Simons is the most prolific from distance for the Trail Blazers, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
  • Nurkic's steals (1.1 steals per game) and blocks (0.6 blocks per game) lead Portland on defense.

Wizards Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/1/2022

Pistons

W 116-113

Home

3/4/2022

Hawks

L 117-114

Home

3/6/2022

Pacers

W 133-123

Home

3/9/2022

Clippers

L 115-109

Away

3/11/2022

Lakers

L 122-109

Away

3/12/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Away

3/14/2022

Warriors

-

Away

3/16/2022

Nuggets

-

Home

3/18/2022

Knicks

-

Away

3/19/2022

Lakers

-

Home

3/21/2022

Rockets

-

Away

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/27/2022

Nuggets

L 124-92

Home

3/2/2022

Suns

L 120-90

Away

3/5/2022

Timberwolves

L 135-121

Away

3/7/2022

Timberwolves

L 124-81

Away

3/9/2022

Jazz

L 123-85

Away

3/12/2022

Wizards

-

Home

3/14/2022

Hawks

-

Away

3/16/2022

Knicks

-

Away

3/18/2022

Nets

-

Away

3/20/2022

Pacers

-

Away

3/21/2022

Pistons

-

Away

How To Watch

March
12
2022

Washington Wizards at Portland Trail Blazers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17870006
NHL

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning at Edmonton Oilers in Canada

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Jan 29, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) hugs Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) after the game at the FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 2, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Aaron Holiday (4) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
USATSI_17877438
NBA

How to Watch Wizards at Trail Blazers

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
USATSI_17881168
College Basketball

How to Watch the WAC Championship Abilene Christian vs. New Mexico State

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Mar 10, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) controls the puck against the San Jose Sharks during the overtime period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 6, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) controls the puck against Anaheim Ducks defenseman Simon Benoit (86) in the third period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 9, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) congratulates Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) after he made a 3 point basket as Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) looks on in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 10, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) guards in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy