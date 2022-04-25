How to Watch Raptors at 76ers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 76ers take their second crack at eliminating the Raptors in the first round on Monday.

The Raptors were able to keep the series alive against the 76ers with a Game 4 win, despite the injuries and issues they have had all series. Now the series shifts back to Philadelphia, giving the team the opportunity to be the first team into the second round to give their veterans rest and Joel Embiid time to prepare for the next series.

How to Watch Toronto Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers Today:

Game Date: April 25, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA TV

Live Stream Toronto Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Toronto played its best overall game of the playoffs despite being short handed, getting 34 points from Pascal Siakam.

Toronto got Scottie Barnes back and Gary Trent Jr. looks healthier, giving the Raptors more weapons to extend the series. One very crucial part of the attack will not be available to play today in All-Star Fred VanVleet (hip).

He only played 14 minutes in the Raptors Game 4 win, but he is arguably the most important player for Toronto. He was averaging 16.7 points and 7.3 assists per game in this series before going down.

Embiid is still hobbled with a thumb injury, but is still dominant in stretches with 26.0 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in this series.

What has really helped Embiid through the injury has been the play of Tyrese Maxey (22.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists per game) and Tobias Harris (18.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists per game).

How To Watch

April
25
2022

Toronto Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Apr 18, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) reacts in front of Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) after a score during the third quarter in game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
