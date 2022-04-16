How to Watch NBA Playoffs: Raptors vs 76ers

In a series that could go either way, the 76ers will host the Raptors in Game 1 on Saturday.

The Eastern Conference has been extremely competitive this season and will have eight legitimate threats in the playoffs. One of the most anticipated series in the first round will be between the 76ers and Raptors.

In Game 1, the 76ers (No. 4) will host the Raptors (No. 5) in Philadelphia. These are the types of matchups that could go either way.

How to Watch Raptors vs. 76ers Game 1 Today:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: You can stream First Round: Raptors vs. 76ers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Raptors are a young team that had one of the worst records in the NBA last season. In the 2021-22 campaign, they got back on track and have been extremely impressive.

Not only is Toronto healthier than last season but rookie Scottie Barnes has proven to be one of the most productive players in his class. The Raptors have been better than many expected this season and are playing with a ton of confidence right now.

Philadelphia has one of the most explosive duos in the entire league with James Harden and Joel Embiid. As long as those two are healthy, the Sixers will be a legitimate contender.

For them to make a playoff push, it could come down to the others on the roster and how they perform. Keep an eye on Tyrese Maxey in the postseason, who could be a key piece in the championship pursuit for the Sixers.

In four matchups, the Raptors won the regular-season series 3-1 against the Sixers. However, the playoffs are a clean slate for both teams.

Regional restrictions may apply.