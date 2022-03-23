How to Watch Richard Johnson at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his tournament at the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico, Richard Johnson carded a 61st-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship aiming to improve on that finish.
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +40000
Johnson's Recent Performance
- Johnson has finished below par twice, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last nine rounds.
- Over his last nine rounds, Johnson has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- Johnson failed to make the cut when he last played the course at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) (2020).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
61
-1
$8,177
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+9
$0
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
MC
+9
$0
How To Watch
March
23
2022
Corales Puntacana Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
