Mar 19, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Richy Werenski plays his shot off the 3rd tee during the third round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Richy Werenski hits the links April 14-17 in the 2022 RBC Heritage at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) following a 48th-place finish in the Valero Texas Open in the most recent competition he appeared in.

How to Watch Richy Werenski at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Werenski's Recent Performance

Werenski has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Werenski has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.

Werenski did not play well, missing the cut the last time he played Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 48 -3 $22,308 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 21 -9 $85,020 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +4 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 28 -8 $25,345 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +5 $0

