How to Watch Richy Werenski at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Richy Werenski hits the links April 14-17 in the 2022 RBC Heritage at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) following a 48th-place finish in the Valero Texas Open in the most recent competition he appeared in.
How to Watch Richy Werenski at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Werenski's Recent Performance
- Werenski has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Werenski has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.
- Werenski did not play well, missing the cut the last time he played Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
48
-3
$22,308
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
21
-9
$85,020
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+4
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
28
-8
$25,345
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+5
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
13
2022
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)