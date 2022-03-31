How to Watch Richy Werenski at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 19, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Richy Werenski plays his shot off the 3rd tee during the third round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Richy Werenski enters play March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead) following a 21st-place finish in the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida his last time in competition.

How to Watch Richy Werenski at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +30000

+30000 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Werenski's Recent Performance

Werenski has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over his last 10 rounds, Werenski has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship 21 -9 $85,020 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +4 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 28 -8 $25,345 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +5 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +3 $0

