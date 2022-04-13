How to Watch Rickie Fowler at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 26, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Rickie Fowler plays his shot on the tenth hole during the third round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

In his last tournament, Rickie Fowler missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas. He'll be after a better result April 14-17 in the 2022 RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

How to Watch Rickie Fowler at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Fowler's Recent Performance

Fowler has finished below par once and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Fowler has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

He missed the cut the last time he played Harbour Town Golf Links (2020).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +2 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 52 +8 $28,170 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 42 +3 $27,600 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 55 -2 $27,600 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open MC -1 $0

