How to Watch Rickie Fowler at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last tournament, Rickie Fowler missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas. He'll be after a better result April 14-17 in the 2022 RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina.
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
Fowler's Recent Performance
- Fowler has finished below par once and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Fowler has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
- He missed the cut the last time he played Harbour Town Golf Links (2020).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+2
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
52
+8
$28,170
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
42
+3
$27,600
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
55
-2
$27,600
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
-1
$0
