How to Watch Rickie Fowler at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Rickie Fowler hits the links in the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 after a 52nd-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in his last tournament.
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +6500
Fowler's Recent Performance
- Fowler will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Fowler has finished below par twice and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Fowler has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
52
+8
$28,170
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
42
+3
$27,600
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
55
-2
$27,600
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
-1
$0
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
MC
-2
$0
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
