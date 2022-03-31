How to Watch Rickie Fowler at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 5, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Rickie Fowler greets courtesy walkers on the first tee during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Rickie Fowler hits the links in the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 after a 52nd-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in his last tournament.

How to Watch Rickie Fowler at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +6500

Fowler's Recent Performance

Fowler will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Fowler has finished below par twice and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 12 rounds, Fowler has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 52 +8 $28,170 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 42 +3 $27,600 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 55 -2 $27,600 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open MC -1 $0 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open MC -2 $0

