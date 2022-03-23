How to Watch Ricky Barnes at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Ricky Barnes seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship. He placed 41st at the par-72 Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in 2020.
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +40000
Barnes' Recent Performance
- Barnes has finished below par five times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last nine rounds.
- Barnes has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- The last time Barnes played this course (2020), he finished 41st.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
22
-9
$37,308
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
-3
$0
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
MC
+5
$0
How To Watch
March
23
2022
Corales Puntacana Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
