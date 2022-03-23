How to Watch Robert Garrigus at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Robert Garrigus hits the links March 24-27 in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship at Grand Reserve Country Club following a 66th-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico his last time in competition.
How to Watch Robert Garrigus at the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +13000
Garrigus' Recent Performance
- Garrigus has qualified for the weekend three times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Garrigus has finished below par seven times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Garrigus has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- Garrigus missed the cut when he last played the course at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) (2020).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
66
E
$7,918
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
16
-10
$119,843
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
46
-3
$18,343
How To Watch
