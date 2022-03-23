How to Watch Robert Garrigus at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 30, 2017; Oakville, Ontario, CAN; Robert Garrigus reacts after sinking his putt on the eighteenth hole during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament at Glen Abbey Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Garrigus hits the links March 24-27 in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship at Grand Reserve Country Club following a 66th-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico his last time in competition.

How to Watch Robert Garrigus at the Corales Puntacana Championship

Date: March 24-27, 2022

March 24-27, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Odds to Win: +13000

+13000 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Garrigus' Recent Performance

Garrigus has qualified for the weekend three times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Garrigus has finished below par seven times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Garrigus has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Garrigus missed the cut when he last played the course at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) (2020).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 66 E $7,918 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 16 -10 $119,843 October 28-31 Butterfield Bermuda Championship 46 -3 $18,343

Regional restrictions apply.