How to Watch Robert MacIntyre at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
Robert MacIntyre enters play April 7-10 in the 2022 Masters Tournament at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) after a 35th-place finish in the Valero Texas Open in the most recent competition he appeared in.
How to Watch Robert MacIntyre at the Masters Tournament
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +11000
MacIntyre's Recent Performance
- MacIntyre will look to make the cut for the fifth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Over his last eight rounds, MacIntyre has finished below par five times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- MacIntyre has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- MacIntyre last played at Augusta National Golf Club in 2021 and placed 12th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
35
-5
$41,925
March 23-27
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
35
-
$58,239
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
15
-8
$189,000
April 8-11
Masters Tournament
12
-2
$218,500
