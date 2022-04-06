How to Watch Robert MacIntyre at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 2, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Robert MacIntyre of Scotland takes a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Robert MacIntyre enters play April 7-10 in the 2022 Masters Tournament at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) after a 35th-place finish in the Valero Texas Open in the most recent competition he appeared in.

How to Watch Robert MacIntyre at the Masters Tournament

Date: April 7-10, 2022

April 7-10, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Odds to Win: +11000

+11000 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

MacIntyre's Recent Performance

MacIntyre will look to make the cut for the fifth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Over his last eight rounds, MacIntyre has finished below par five times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.

MacIntyre has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

MacIntyre last played at Augusta National Golf Club in 2021 and placed 12th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 35 -5 $41,925 March 23-27 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play 35 - $58,239 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 15 -8 $189,000 April 8-11 Masters Tournament 12 -2 $218,500

