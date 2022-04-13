How to Watch Robert Streb at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 20, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Robert Streb plays his shot from the bunker on the 2nd hole during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

When he takes the course April 14-17, Robert Streb will try to improve upon his last performance at the RBC Heritage. In 2021, he shot -2 and finished 52nd at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).

How to Watch Robert Streb at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Streb's Recent Performance

Streb has finished below par five times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.

Streb has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Streb last played this course in 2021, placing 52nd in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +2 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 7 -12 $228,930 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +7 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 72 +12 $16,000 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational MC +6 $0

Regional restrictions apply.