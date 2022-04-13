How to Watch Robert Streb at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he takes the course April 14-17, Robert Streb will try to improve upon his last performance at the RBC Heritage. In 2021, he shot -2 and finished 52nd at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).
How to Watch Robert Streb at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
Streb's Recent Performance
- Streb has finished below par five times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.
- Streb has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
- Streb last played this course in 2021, placing 52nd in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+2
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
7
-12
$228,930
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+7
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
72
+12
$16,000
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+6
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
13
2022
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
