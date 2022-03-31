How to Watch Robert Streb at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 20, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Robert Streb tees off on the 3rd hole during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Streb enters play March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead) following a seventh-place finish in the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida his last time in competition.

How to Watch Robert Streb at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +25000

+25000 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Streb's Recent Performance

Streb has carded four straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in four straight.

Streb has finished below par five times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Streb has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Streb didn't shoot well, failing to make the cut the last time he played TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2013

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship 7 -12 $228,930 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +7 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 72 +12 $16,000 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational MC +6 $0 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open MC E $0

Regional restrictions apply.