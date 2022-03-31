How to Watch Robert Streb at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Robert Streb enters play March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead) following a seventh-place finish in the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida his last time in competition.
How to Watch Robert Streb at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +25000
Streb's Recent Performance
- Streb has carded four straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in four straight.
- Streb has finished below par five times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Streb has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- Streb didn't shoot well, failing to make the cut the last time he played TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2013
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
7
-12
$228,930
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+7
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
72
+12
$16,000
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+6
$0
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
E
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
