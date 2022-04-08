How to Watch Rockets at Raptors

Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Rockets at Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Friday night in NBA action, the Rockets will hit the road to take on the Raptors in Toronto.

With the NBA playoffs right around the corner, there are still quite a few teams fighting for seeding in the postseason picture. Other teams are simply trying to finish out their season strong and head into the offseason to focus on improvements. One intriguing game to watch tonight will feature the Rockets heading to Toronto to take on the Raptors.

How to Watch the Houston Rockets at Toronto Raptors Today:

Game Date: April 8, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Live stream the Houston Rockets at Toronto Raptors game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

For the Rockets, the season did not go well and they are headed for another high draft pick with a 20-60 record coming into tonight's game. However, Houston did find out that No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green has the potential to be an elite NBA scorer. Last time out, the Rockets ended up losing to the Nets by a final score of 118-105.

On the other side of the court, the Raptors are headed into the playoffs this season. Toronto holds a 47-33 record and is currently the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors are coming off of a big 119-114 victory over the 76ers in their last game.

While the Raptors are heavily favored to win this game, the Rockets are not a team to take lightly. Houston has plenty of talent and this is truly a "trap game" for Toronto. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

