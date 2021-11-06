How to Watch Rockets at Nuggets

The Rockets and Nuggets meet Saturday afternoon in a matchup between two teams struggling relative to their expectations this season.

The Rockets (1–7) hit the road to face the Nuggets (4–4), with both teams on losing streaks they are looking to snap Saturday.

The Rockets are on a six-game losing streak, though they have stayed relatively competitive in most of those games, while the Nuggets have lost two in a row to the Grizzlies.

How to Watch Houston Rockets at Denver Nuggets:

Game Date: Nov. 6, 2021

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

Watch Houston Rockets at Denver Nuggets online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Though the Rockets are not winning games, No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green has shined early this season.

Green has recorded a season high of 30 points, but he has faltered in other games.

In the last six games, the Rockets have lost by an average margin of 12.5 points. They are trying to scrap and be competitive, but their lack of experience shows.

For the Nuggets, the early season inconsistency can be tied directly to their inconsistency behind reigning MVP Nikola Jokic.

Jokic is having another MVP start to the season (25.1 points, 13.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists). He has scored at least 23 points in all but one game and snared at least 11 rebounds rebounds in all but two games.

However, Michael Porter Jr. (10.9 points), Aaron Gordon (12.6 points) and Will Barton (15.3 points) are not showing up consistently behind the star.

Regional restrictions may apply.