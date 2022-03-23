How to Watch Roger Sloan at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the Valspar Championship, Roger Sloan struggled, failing to make the cut at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead). He's seeking a bounce-back performance in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship March 24-27 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
How to Watch Roger Sloan at the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +8000
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Sloan's Recent Performance
- Sloan has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Sloan has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- The last time he competed at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in 2020, Sloan failed to make the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-2
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+6
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
55
+5
$18,160
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+6
$0
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
E
$0
How To Watch
March
23
2022
Corales Puntacana Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Live Stream: FUBOTV