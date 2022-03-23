How to Watch Roger Sloan at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 25, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Roger Sloan putts on the eighth hole green during the second round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

At the Valspar Championship, Roger Sloan struggled, failing to make the cut at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead). He's seeking a bounce-back performance in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship March 24-27 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

How to Watch Roger Sloan at the Corales Puntacana Championship

Date: March 24-27, 2022

March 24-27, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Odds to Win: +8000

Sloan's Recent Performance

Sloan has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Sloan has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

The last time he competed at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in 2020, Sloan failed to make the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC -2 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +6 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 55 +5 $18,160 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational MC +6 $0 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open MC E $0

