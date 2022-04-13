How to Watch Roger Sloan at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 26, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Roger Sloan plays a shot from a bunker on the eighth hole during the third round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Roger Sloan hits the links in the 2022 RBC Heritage April 14-17 after a 53rd-place finish in the Valero Texas Open in his most recent tournament.

How to Watch Roger Sloan at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022

Hilton Head, South Carolina

Harbour Town Golf Links

Sloan's Recent Performance

Sloan has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Sloan has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

He failed to make the cut the last time he golfed Harbour Town Golf Links (2020).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 53 -2 $20,244 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +1 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC -2 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +6 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 55 +5 $18,160

