How to Watch Roger Sloan at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Roger Sloan hits the links in the 2022 RBC Heritage April 14-17 after a 53rd-place finish in the Valero Texas Open in his most recent tournament.
How to Watch Roger Sloan at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
Sloan's Recent Performance
- Sloan has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Sloan has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- He failed to make the cut the last time he golfed Harbour Town Golf Links (2020).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
53
-2
$20,244
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+1
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-2
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+6
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
55
+5
$18,160
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
13
2022
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
