How to Watch Roger Sloan at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Oct 2, 2021; Jackson, Mississippi, USA; Roger Sloan hits his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Roger Sloan enters play in San Antonio, Texas trying for better results March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, the Corales Puntacana Championship

How to Watch Roger Sloan at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +25000

Sloan's Recent Performance

Over his last six rounds, Sloan has finished below par once, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Sloan has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +1 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC -2 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +6 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 55 +5 $18,160 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational MC +6 $0

