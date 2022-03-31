How to Watch Roger Sloan at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Roger Sloan enters play in San Antonio, Texas trying for better results March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, the Corales Puntacana Championship
How to Watch Roger Sloan at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +25000
Sloan's Recent Performance
- Over his last six rounds, Sloan has finished below par once, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Sloan has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+1
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-2
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+6
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
55
+5
$18,160
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+6
$0
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
