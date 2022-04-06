How to Watch Rory McIlroy at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
Rory McIlroy didn't fare well the last time he donned the spikes in the Masters Tournament in 2021, failing to make the cut. The No. 9 player in golf looks for better results this time around at Augusta National Golf Club.
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +2000
McIlroy's Recent Performance
- McIlroy has finished below par twice, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- McIlroy has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.
- McIlroy missed the cut when he last played the course at Augusta National Golf Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+1
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
33
-3
$100,111
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
13
+1
$228,000
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
10
-10
$303,000
December 2- 5
Hero World Challenge
18
-6
$102,000
