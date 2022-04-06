Apr 1, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; (from L-to-R) Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, Matt Kuchar and Jason Day of Australia walk up the fairway after taking their tee shots on the first hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Rory McIlroy didn't fare well the last time he donned the spikes in the Masters Tournament in 2021, failing to make the cut. The No. 9 player in golf looks for better results this time around at Augusta National Golf Club.

How to Watch Rory McIlroy at the Masters Tournament

Date: April 7-10, 2022

April 7-10, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Odds to Win: +2000

McIlroy's Recent Performance

McIlroy has finished below par twice, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last 10 rounds.

McIlroy has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.

McIlroy missed the cut when he last played the course at Augusta National Golf Club (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +1 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 33 -3 $100,111 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 13 +1 $228,000 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 10 -10 $303,000 December 2- 5 Hero World Challenge 18 -6 $102,000

