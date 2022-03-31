How to Watch Rory McIlroy at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 6, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Rory McIlroy hits his tee shot on the first hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Rory McIlroy will appear March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas. In his last tournament he took 33rd in THE PLAYERS Championship, shooting -3 at TPC Sawgrass.

How to Watch Rory McIlroy at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +750

+750 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

McIlroy's Recent Performance

McIlroy will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to six by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

McIlroy has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score tiwce and a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, McIlroy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times.

In 2013, McIlroy's last time competing at TPC San Antonio (Oaks), he placed second in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 33 -3 $100,111 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 13 +1 $228,000 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 10 -10 $303,000 December 2- 5 Hero World Challenge 18 -6 $102,000 October 14-17 The CJ Cup @ Summit 1 -25 $1,755,000

Regional restrictions apply.