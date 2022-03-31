How to Watch Rory McIlroy at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Rory McIlroy will appear March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas. In his last tournament he took 33rd in THE PLAYERS Championship, shooting -3 at TPC Sawgrass.
How to Watch Rory McIlroy at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +750
McIlroy's Recent Performance
- McIlroy will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to six by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- McIlroy has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score tiwce and a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, McIlroy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times.
- In 2013, McIlroy's last time competing at TPC San Antonio (Oaks), he placed second in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
33
-3
$100,111
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
13
+1
$228,000
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
10
-10
$303,000
December 2- 5
Hero World Challenge
18
-6
$102,000
October 14-17
The CJ Cup @ Summit
1
-25
$1,755,000
How To Watch
