How to Watch Russell Henley at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
Russell Henley, the No. 42 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 15th-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club April 7-10.
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +3500
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Henley's Recent Performance
- Henley has made the cut 12 times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Henley has finished below par three times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Henley has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- In his last appearance at Augusta National Golf Club in 2018, Henley finished 15th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 23-27
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
60
-
$41,000
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
13
-6
$327,222
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
13
+1
$228,000
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
33
-5
$64,000
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
33
-7
$45,715
