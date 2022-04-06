How to Watch Russell Henley at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Russell Henley tees off during the first round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Henley, the No. 42 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 15th-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club April 7-10.

How to Watch Russell Henley at the Masters Tournament

Date: April 7-10, 2022

April 7-10, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Odds to Win: +3500

+3500 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Henley's Recent Performance

Henley has made the cut 12 times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Henley has finished below par three times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Henley has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In his last appearance at Augusta National Golf Club in 2018, Henley finished 15th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 23-27 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play 60 - $41,000 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 13 -6 $327,222 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 13 +1 $228,000 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 33 -5 $64,000 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 33 -7 $45,715

Regional restrictions apply.