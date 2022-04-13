How to Watch Russell Henley at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Russell Henley tees off during the first round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Henley will compete in the 2022 RBC Heritage April 14-17 after a 30th-place finish in Augusta, Georgia at the Masters Tournament.

How to Watch Russell Henley at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Henley's Recent Performance

Henley will seek to make the cut for the 16th straight event.

Henley has finished below par four times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 12 rounds.

Henley has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds.

Henley last played at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021 and placed ninth in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 7-10 Masters Tournament 30 +5 $93,150 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 13 -6 $327,222 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 13 +1 $228,000 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 33 -5 $64,000 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 33 -7 $45,715

