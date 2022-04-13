How to Watch Russell Henley at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Russell Henley will compete in the 2022 RBC Heritage April 14-17 after a 30th-place finish in Augusta, Georgia at the Masters Tournament.
How to Watch Russell Henley at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
Henley's Recent Performance
- Henley will seek to make the cut for the 16th straight event.
- Henley has finished below par four times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 12 rounds.
- Henley has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds.
- Henley last played at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021 and placed ninth in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
30
+5
$93,150
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
13
-6
$327,222
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
13
+1
$228,000
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
33
-5
$64,000
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
33
-7
$45,715
How To Watch
April
13
2022
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
