How to Watch Russell Knox at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Russell Knox hits the links April 14-17 in the 2022 RBC Heritage at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) following a 61st-place finish in the Valero Texas Open in the last competition he appeared in.
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
Knox's Recent Performance
- Knox has made the cut seven times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Knox has finished below par eight times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Knox has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- He didn't survive the cut the last time he played Harbour Town Golf Links (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
61
E
$19,092
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
57
-3
$17,706
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
6
-8
$675,000
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
55
+5
$18,160
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
33
-5
$64,000
