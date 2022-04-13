How to Watch Russell Knox at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 20, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Russell Knox plays his shot from the bunker on the 3rd hole during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Knox hits the links April 14-17 in the 2022 RBC Heritage at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) following a 61st-place finish in the Valero Texas Open in the last competition he appeared in.

How to Watch Russell Knox at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Knox's Recent Performance

Knox has made the cut seven times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Over his last 12 rounds, Knox has finished below par eight times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over his last 12 rounds, Knox has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

He didn't survive the cut the last time he played Harbour Town Golf Links (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 61 E $19,092 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 57 -3 $17,706 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 6 -8 $675,000 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 55 +5 $18,160 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 33 -5 $64,000

Regional restrictions apply.