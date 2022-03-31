How to Watch Russell Knox at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 19, 2022; Pacific Palisades, California, USA; Russell Knox hits from the seventeenth tee during the third round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Knox hits the links in the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 coming off a 57th-place finish in the Valspar Championship in his last tournament.

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +6500

Knox's Recent Performance

Knox has qualified for the weekend in six straight events.

Over his last 12 rounds, Knox has finished below par eight times, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Knox has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Knox did not make the cut when he last played the course at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) (2015).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship 57 -3 $17,706 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 6 -8 $675,000 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 55 +5 $18,160 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 33 -5 $64,000 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 33 -7 $45,715

