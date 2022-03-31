How to Watch Russell Knox at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Russell Knox hits the links in the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 coming off a 57th-place finish in the Valspar Championship in his last tournament.
How to Watch Russell Knox at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +6500
Knox's Recent Performance
- Knox has qualified for the weekend in six straight events.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Knox has finished below par eight times, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Knox has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- Knox did not make the cut when he last played the course at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) (2015).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
57
-3
$17,706
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
6
-8
$675,000
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
55
+5
$18,160
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
33
-5
$64,000
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
33
-7
$45,715
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
