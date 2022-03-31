Skip to main content

How to Watch Russell Knox at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 19, 2022; Pacific Palisades, California, USA; Russell Knox hits from the seventeenth tee during the third round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Knox hits the links in the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 coming off a 57th-place finish in the Valspar Championship in his last tournament.

How to Watch Russell Knox at the Valero Texas Open

  • Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: San Antonio, Texas
  • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
  • Odds to Win: +6500
Knox's Recent Performance

  • Knox has qualified for the weekend in six straight events.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, Knox has finished below par eight times, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 12 rounds.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, Knox has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
  • Knox did not make the cut when he last played the course at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) (2015).

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

March 17-20

Valspar Championship

57

-3

$17,706

March 10-14

THE PLAYERS Championship

6

-8

$675,000

February 24-27

The Honda Classic

55

+5

$18,160

February 17-20

The Genesis Invitational

33

-5

$64,000

February 10-13

Waste Management Phoenix Open

33

-7

$45,715

How To Watch

March
31
2022

Valero Texas Open, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
