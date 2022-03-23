How to Watch Ryan Armour at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 23, 2021; Blaine, Minnesota, USA; Ryan Armour prepares his putt on 17 during the second round of the 3M Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Armour enters play in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic trying for better results March 24-27 in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, the Puerto Rico Open

How to Watch Ryan Armour at the Corales Puntacana Championship

Date: March 24-27, 2022

March 24-27, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Odds to Win: +10000

Armour's Recent Performance

Over his last eight rounds, Armour has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Armour has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

He missed the cut the last time he played Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) (2020).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC +4 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +3 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 28 -8 $59,595 January 13-16 Sony Open in Hawaii 20 -13 $79,018 November 18-21 The RSM Classic MC E $0

