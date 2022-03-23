How to Watch Ryan Armour at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Ryan Armour enters play in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic trying for better results March 24-27 in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, the Puerto Rico Open
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +10000
Armour's Recent Performance
- Over his last eight rounds, Armour has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Armour has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- He missed the cut the last time he played Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) (2020).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+4
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+3
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
28
-8
$59,595
January 13-16
Sony Open in Hawaii
20
-13
$79,018
November 18-21
The RSM Classic
MC
E
$0
How To Watch
