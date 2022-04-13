Jan 28, 2017; La Jolla, CA, USA; Ryan Brehm plays his shot of the 4th fairway during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - South Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Brehm takes to the links in the 2022 RBC Heritage April 14-17 in Hilton Head, South Carolina. He's trying for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas.

How to Watch Ryan Brehm at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Brehm's Recent Performance

Brehm has finished below par three times and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Brehm has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +1 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 66 -1 $16,536 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +11 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 1 -20 $666,000 August 12-15 Wyndham Championship MC +1 $0

