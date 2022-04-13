How to Watch Ryan Brehm at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Ryan Brehm takes to the links in the 2022 RBC Heritage April 14-17 in Hilton Head, South Carolina. He's trying for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas.
How to Watch Ryan Brehm at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
Brehm's Recent Performance
- Brehm has finished below par three times and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Brehm has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+1
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
66
-1
$16,536
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+11
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
1
-20
$666,000
August 12-15
Wyndham Championship
MC
+1
$0
How To Watch
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
