How to Watch Ryan Brehm at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 22, 2017; San Antonio, TX, USA; Ryan Brehm watches his tee shot on the 6th hole during the third round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament at TPC San Antonio - AT&T Oaks Course. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent tournament at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, Ryan Brehm finished the weekend at -1, good for a 66th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 seeking a better finish.

How to Watch Ryan Brehm at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +20000

Start with a 7-day free trial!

Brehm's Recent Performance

Brehm has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey three times and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score three times in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Brehm has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship 66 -1 $16,536 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +11 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 1 -20 $666,000

