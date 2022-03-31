How to Watch Ryan Brehm at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent tournament at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, Ryan Brehm finished the weekend at -1, good for a 66th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 seeking a better finish.
How to Watch Ryan Brehm at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +20000
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Brehm's Recent Performance
- Brehm has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey three times and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score three times in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Brehm has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
66
-1
$16,536
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+11
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
1
-20
$666,000
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)