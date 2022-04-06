How to Watch Ryan Palmer at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he placed 34th in this tournament a year ago, Ryan Palmer has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2022 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia April 7-10.
How to Watch Ryan Palmer at the Masters Tournament
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +25000
Palmer's Recent Performance
- Over his last 10 rounds, Palmer has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
- Palmer has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds.
- The last time Palmer golfed this course (2021), he finished 34th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
48
-3
$22,308
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+7
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
70
+8
$16,320
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+7
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+6
$0
