How to Watch Ryan Palmer at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 2, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Ryan Palmer takes a tee shot on the 10th hole during the third round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

After he placed 34th in this tournament a year ago, Ryan Palmer has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2022 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia April 7-10.

Date: April 7-10, 2022

April 7-10, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Odds to Win: +25000

Palmer's Recent Performance

Over his last 10 rounds, Palmer has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Palmer has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds.

The last time Palmer golfed this course (2021), he finished 34th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 48 -3 $22,308 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +7 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 70 +8 $16,320 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational MC +7 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +6 $0

