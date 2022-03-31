How to Watch Ryan Palmer at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Ryan Palmer seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 Valero Texas Open. He took sixth at the par-72 TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2015.
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +4000
Palmer's Recent Performance
- Palmer has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
- Palmer has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- In 2015, Palmer's last time competing at TPC San Antonio (Oaks), he placed sixth in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+7
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
70
+8
$16,320
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+7
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+6
$0
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
16
-11
$132,300
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
