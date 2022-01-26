How to Watch Kings at Hawks

The Kings are coming off their worst loss of the season and will be looking to rebound against the Hawks on Wednesday night.

The rollercoaster of a season for the Hawks (21-25) continues after going 3-11 to plummet down the standings, which they just followed up immediately with their current four-game winning streak. They have beaten four playoff quality teams, with the Kings (18-31) next on deck with a chance to keep their winning streak alive.

How to Watch Sacramento Kings at Atlanta Hawks today:

Game Date: Jan. 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 4

Atlanta won the only game between these teams earlier this month behind Kevin Huerter’s team-leading 25 points off the bench:

In that win for Atlanta, Huerter added 11 rebounds and five assists to his 25 points. That was far and away the best game of the season for Huerter. The team won without Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanović, De’Andre Hunter and John Collins.

Sacramento could not get anything going outside of De’Aaron Fox (30 points and six assists) and Tyrese Hailburton (24 points and five rebounds), with the rest of the roster scoring 48 total points.

During its four-game winning streak, Atlanta is averaging 119.5 points and giving up 108.8 points to opponents. Before that, in its 3-11 stretch, it was only scoring 108.6 points per game and giving up 117.6 points to opponents.

When the Hawks has a balance on both ends, they are one of the best teams in the East overall. If they can at least have the offense cooking, they can win any game. What sinks them, and Sacramento for that matter, is the defense just falling off a cliff for days, weeks or months at a time.

