How to Watch Kings at Bulls

The Kings are set to travel to Chicago to take on the Bulls on Wednesday night in NBA action.

There will be quite a few great matchups for NBA fans to watch on Wednesday night. With many teams playing their final game before the All-Star break, fans won't want to miss their opportunity to watch their team. One intriguing game to watch tonight will feature the Kings traveling to Chicago to take on the Bulls.

How to Watch the Sacramento Kings at Chicago Bulls Today:

Game Date: Feb. 16, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

Ahead of tonight's game, the Kings hold a 22-37 record but are looking to make a strong push at a spot in the play-in tournament. They pulled off a huge trade ahead of the deadline to acquire two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis from the Pacers. In their last game, the Kings ended up losing to the Nets by a final score of 107-85.

On the other side of the court, the Bulls are 37-21 entering this evening's contest. Chicago looks to be a very serious contender in the Eastern Conference this year. Last time out, the Bulls ended up beating the Spurs by a final score of 120-109 to mark their fourth straight win.

This is a game that fans will not want to miss. Both teams are loaded with talent and should put on a show this evening. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

