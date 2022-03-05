How to Watch Kings at Mavericks

Skip to main content

How to Watch Sacramento Kings at Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Saturday in NBA action, the Kings will travel to Dallas to take on the Mavericks.

The 2021-22 NBA season continues forward with a good slate of games on the schedule for Saturday. There will be plenty of intriguing matchups for fans to watch around the league. One of those matchups will feature the Kings traveling to Dallas to take on the Mavericks.

How to Watch the Sacramento Kings at Dallas Mavericks Today:

Game Date: Mar. 5, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 1

Ahead of tonight's game, the Kings are 24-41 and are still trying to fight their way into the play-in tournament. That doesn't seem terribly likely, but they are still an entertaining team to watch. In their last matchup, Sacramento ended up beating the Spurs by a final score of 115-112.

On the other side of the court, the Mavericks are turning into a top-notch contender in the Western Conference. Dallas holds a 38-25 record and has been playing great basketball of late. Last time out, the Mavericks beat the Warriors by a final score of 122-113.

While the Mavericks are definitely favored to win this game, the Kings still have a lot of talent. This should be a very entertaining game for fans to watch. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

Feb 17, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) fouls New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
