How to Watch Kings at Nuggets

The Kings and Nuggets go back-to-back as the Kings look to get revenge on the road on Saturday night.

The Kings and Nuggets face off for the second time in as many nights. This time around the game will be played in Denver. The Nuggets got the advantage in the game on Thursday when they cruised to victory, winning 128-110. Nikola Jokic had a great game, only fueling the fire to repeat as the league MVP. If the team were higher in the standings, he would be running away with it but Joel Embiid looks to be holding the top spot heading into the second half of the season.

How to Watch Sacramento Kings at Denver Nuggets Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 5

Jokic scored 25 points and notched 12 rebounds with nine assists while Will Barton was the best player of the night, scoring 31 points. Barton only needs five more three-pointers to pass J.R. Smith for the most in franchise history. The win was the fourth in a row for the Nuggets and the 300th win for Mike Malone as head coach of the Nuggets.

Denver has won both games so far this season and the Kings will look to flip the script here on the road tonight. They kept the game close against the Nuggets through the half and Domantas Sabonis has been a great addition so far in a deal made at the deadline with the Pacers.

Sabonis scored 33 points in the last game against the Nuggets. With that kind of firepower, the Nuggets will have to stay on their toes to get the win, even at home.

