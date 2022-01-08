How to Watch Kings at Nuggets

Skip to main content

How to Watch Sacramento Kings at Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Friday night, the Kings will travel to Denver for what should be an entertaining matchup against the Nuggets.

How to Watch the Sacramento Kings at Denver Nuggets Today:

Game Date: Jan. 7, 2021

Game Time: 9 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 6

Live stream the Sacramento Kings at Denver Nuggets game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Kings are 16–24 so far this season. Sacramento was aiming to take a big leap forward in their rebuild, but that has not been the case. In their last matchup, the Kings ended up losing to the Hawks by a final score of 108–102.

On the other side of the floor, the Nuggets have opened up the year with an 18–18 record. Just like the Kings, Denver has not had the start to the year that it might have expected. The Nuggets still have tons of talent on their roster, but they need to string some wins together soon for a chance to make the playoffs.

Neither of these teams has played their best basketball this season, but both have great talent on their rosters. Make sure to tune in to see which one comes out on top Friday night.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) is defended by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
