How to Watch Kings at Rockets

How to Watch Sacramento Kings at Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Kings take on the Rockets in a battle of two of the West's lowly squads on Wednesday.

The Kings and Rockets will be looking to bounce back from their last games in tonight's matchup. They both won two in a row before that. The Kings beat the Pacers and Magic consecutively, and then the Rockets beat the Trail Blazers in back-to-back games. Will the Rockets playing at home give them the advantage to get back in the win column? 

How to Watch Sacramento Kings at Houston Rockets Today:

Game Date: March 30, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 6

Live stream Sacramento Kings at Houston Rockets on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Houston played its in-state rival Spurs in its last game. The Spurs are still fighting for a play-in spot despite huge odds. The game was very close as San Antonio was able to squeak out the victory, 123-120. Dejounte Murray continues to ascend in his development by scoring a career-high 33 points against Houston. Jalen Green played valiantly though scoring 30 as the Rockets closed the gap in the fourth quarter. Look for them to get off to a quicker start tonight. 

Sacramento lost to a whole other animal in their last game. The Kings dropped to the first-place Heat 123-100. A win tonight should be much more attainable, even though it is another road game. The loss ended Miami's four-game losing streak and propelled it back into first in the Eastern Conference. Look for them to play with much more energy tonight. 

How To Watch

March
30
2022

Sacramento Kings at Houston Rockets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 6
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
