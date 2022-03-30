How to Watch Kings at Rockets

How to Watch Sacramento Kings at Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Kings and Rockets will be looking to bounce back from their last games in tonight's matchup. They both won two in a row before that. The Kings beat the Pacers and Magic consecutively, and then the Rockets beat the Trail Blazers in back-to-back games. Will the Rockets playing at home give them the advantage to get back in the win column?
How to Watch Sacramento Kings at Houston Rockets Today:
Game Date: March 30, 2022
Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
TV: NBA League Pass Channel 6
Live stream Sacramento Kings at Houston Rockets on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Houston played its in-state rival Spurs in its last game. The Spurs are still fighting for a play-in spot despite huge odds. The game was very close as San Antonio was able to squeak out the victory, 123-120. Dejounte Murray continues to ascend in his development by scoring a career-high 33 points against Houston. Jalen Green played valiantly though scoring 30 as the Rockets closed the gap in the fourth quarter. Look for them to get off to a quicker start tonight.
Sacramento lost to a whole other animal in their last game. The Kings dropped to the first-place Heat 123-100. A win tonight should be much more attainable, even though it is another road game. The loss ended Miami's four-game losing streak and propelled it back into first in the Eastern Conference. Look for them to play with much more energy tonight.
