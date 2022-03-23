How to Watch Kings at Pacers

The Kings and Pacers are set to square off on Wednesday night in the first meeting since the big trade deadline swap of Domantas Sabonis and Tyrese Haliburton.

The 2021-22 NBA regular season is almost over and that means that many teams around the league are almost done playing meaningful basketball for quite some time. Two of those teams are the Pacers and Kings, who made a big midseason trade together. These two teams are set to square off in Indiana tonight.

How to Watch the Sacramento Kings at Indiana Pacers Today:

Game Date: Mar. 23, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 3

Coming into tonight's game, the Kings are just 25-48 and have been very underwhelming since acquiring Domantas Sabonis from the Pacers. Unfortunately for them, Sabonis will not face his former team due to an injury. Sacramento is coming off of a tough 127-124 loss against the Suns in its last outing.

On the other side of the court, the Pacers are 25-47 and are headed for a very high draft pick. Despite the rough record, Indiana feels very good about their young core moving forward. Indiana is fresh off of a 129-98 blowout win over the Trail Blazers in its last game.

This game may not feature a playoff team, but it should be fun to watch. Both of these teams like to get up and down the floor and there are players who are looking to make a statement following the trade earlier this year. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

