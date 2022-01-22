The Kings and Bucks face off for the first time this season as Sacramento heads east on Saturday night.

The Kings (18-29) have lost two games in a row and have gone 2-5 in their last seven games as they are in a make-or-break moment in their season with the Bucks (29-19) next on deck. Milwaukee has won their last two games, a low point losing six of eight games. Milwaukee has won 10 straight games against Sacramento, having last lost in the Obama Administration.

How to Watch Sacramento Kings at Milwaukee Bucks today:

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

Sacramento was in a shootout in its last game against the Pistons (131-133), where it lost to a recently frisky Detroit team:

During Milwaukee’s current stretch of going 4-6, they are averaging 109.1 points and giving up 108.5 points per game on 43-34-81 splits. Before this stretch, they had gone 19-5 scoring 114.8 points per game and giving up 106.3 points to their opponents.

The offense can stall on Milwaukee, causing them to fall into funks, but the defense has been consistent.

On the other side for Sacramento, they have been one of the worst defenses in the NBA all season.

They are giving up 114.1 points per game to opponents and only have six games all season holding teams to fewer than 105 points in a game. They are consistent at one thing and that is giving up big offensive days to teams and individuals all season.

Milwaukee should be getting Brook Lopez back in the near future to help balance the offense and the defense overall like he did in their championship run despite the injuries to star players.

