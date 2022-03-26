How to Watch Kings at Magic

Skip to main content

How to Watch Sacramento Kings at Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Sacramento Kings look to win back-to-back when they travel to Orlando to take on the Magic.

The Sacramento Kings are coming off a feel-good win against the team they made a big trade at the deadline with. They traded for Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday and Jeremy Lamb for Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson with the Indiana Pacers.  

How to Watch Sacramento Kings at Orlando Magic:

Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 3

You can stream the Sacramento Kings at Orlando Magic game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

While Sabonis did not play against his former team in the Kings last game, Sacramento was still able to pull out a close victory over the Pacers. Damian Jones was the hero as he got the go-ahead bucket via tip-in as Sacramento won 110-109. Sabonis will continue to be out with a left knee contusion for this game against Orlando. Davion Mitchell led the team with 26 points and most importantly it ended a tough three-game slide against Boston, Milwaukee and Phoenix, some of the NBA's best. 

The Orlando Magic impressively beat the Golden State Warriors but are coming off a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. They beat the Thunder right before the Warriors but weren't able to replicate that success in the rematch as they dropped 118-102 to OKC. Theo Maledon scored 25 points for the Thunder which was too much to overcome. Look for Orlando to bounce back at home tonight. 

